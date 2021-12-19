Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 41.3% in November

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,600 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,591,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,746,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,568. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.