Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $384.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.05.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

