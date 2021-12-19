Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.05.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

