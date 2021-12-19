Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,871,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 185,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,506,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares during the period.

OMFL stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.