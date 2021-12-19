Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.78. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $126.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

