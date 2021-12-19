Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 7.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $67,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,565.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

