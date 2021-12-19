Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IIM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,718. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.