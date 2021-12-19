Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of IIM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,718. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
