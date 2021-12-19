IOST (IOST) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $524.69 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00383844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

