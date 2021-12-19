iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lifted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

