iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.