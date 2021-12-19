iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

