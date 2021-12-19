iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 4.67% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $549,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $533,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $777,000.

NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $48.07 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50.

