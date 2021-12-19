iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

