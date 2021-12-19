iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

