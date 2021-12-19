iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,427,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges.

