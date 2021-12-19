iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 699,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

