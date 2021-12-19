iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.