iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.