iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

