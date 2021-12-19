iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 10,128.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 7.53% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $223,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,099 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

