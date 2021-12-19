iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.74% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $118,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $3,038,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 486,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 169,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 103,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

REET opened at $29.40 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

