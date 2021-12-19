iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 2.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

