iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

