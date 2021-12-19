iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,942,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.