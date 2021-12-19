iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Raised by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,049 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 3.57% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

