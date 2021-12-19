iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 6.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $42,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 856,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,606,000 after acquiring an additional 313,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 277,786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.017 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

