iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $231,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.818 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

