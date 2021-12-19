iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.40. 1,582,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,374. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

