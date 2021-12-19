iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 42,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

