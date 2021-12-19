iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.04% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $240,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $269.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $217.31 and a 12-month high of $279.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

