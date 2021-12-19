iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000.

IWP stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

