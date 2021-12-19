iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. 1,230,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,326. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.