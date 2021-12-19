iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $119.06 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

