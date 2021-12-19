iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

