iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.81 and a 200-day moving average of $446.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

