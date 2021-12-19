iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVV stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.81 and a 200-day moving average of $446.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

