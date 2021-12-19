iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 333,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 154,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

