iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $126,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ opened at $108.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.