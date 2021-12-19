iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $111,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,278,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $384,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $263.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.02. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

