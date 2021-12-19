Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

ISDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.16. 2,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.