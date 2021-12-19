Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.53 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

