Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,162 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 62.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

