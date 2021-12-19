Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,308 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

