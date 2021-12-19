Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,394 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of Compass Diversified worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $10,837,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

