Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 26.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

Shares of URI stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.24. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.