Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

