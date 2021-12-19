Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.14 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $559.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.27 and its 200 day moving average is $449.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

