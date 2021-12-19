Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 178 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Booking by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,359.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,297.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

