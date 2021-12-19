Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in IDEX by 25.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in IDEX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in IDEX by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

NYSE IEX opened at $228.73 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

