Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 22,551 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 305.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,564,000 after acquiring an additional 531,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 85.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

